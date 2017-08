Sept 9 (Reuters) - Trastor Real Estate Investment Company SA :

* H1 leasing revenue 1.9 million euros ($2.14 million) versus 2.1 million euros year ago

* H1 net loss 2.5 million euros versus loss 2.4 million euros year ago

* Portfolio value on June 30, 2016 at 62.0 million euros versus 63.1 million euros on Dec. 31, 2015

* Net cash on June 30, 4.5 million euros versus 2.9 million euros on Dec. 31 2015 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8870 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)