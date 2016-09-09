BRIEF-MTY to buy Baja Fresh Mexican Grill, La Salsa Fresh Mexican Grill

Sept 9 (Reuters) - MTY Food Group Inc.

* MTY enters into an agreement to acquire baja fresh mexican grill and la salsa fresh mexican grill

* Total consideration for transaction is estimated at us$27 million in cash

* Deal to be financed using mty’s existing credit facilities

* Says following transaction, bfah's head office will be moved in mty's office in scottsdale, arizona