September 9, 2016 / 10:45 AM / in a year

BRIEF-MTY to buy Baja Fresh Mexican Grill, La Salsa Fresh Mexican Grill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 9 (Reuters) - MTY Food Group Inc.

* MTY enters into an agreement to acquire baja fresh mexican grill and la salsa fresh mexican grill

* Total consideration for transaction is estimated at us$27 million in cash

* Deal to be financed using mty’s existing credit facilities

* Says following transaction, bfah’s head office will be moved in mty’s office in scottsdale, arizona Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

