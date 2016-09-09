FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-LyondellBasell to build polyethylene plant at La Porte, Texas
September 9, 2016 / 12:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-LyondellBasell to build polyethylene plant at La Porte, Texas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 9 (Reuters) - LyondellBasell Industries Nv

* Lyondellbasell will build high density polyethylene plant at la porte, texas, complex

* Construction is scheduled to begin in early 2017 with start-up planned for 2019.

* Additionally, development of world scale propylene oxide and tertiary butyl alcohol plant at co's channelview site is progressing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

