BRIEF-Seagate Technology says ValueAct Capital buys stake in co
September 9, 2016 / 1:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Seagate Technology says ValueAct Capital buys stake in co

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Seagate Technology Plc

* Seagate technology executes secondary block trade transaction with valueact capital

* Announced a secondary block trade transaction of approximately 12.5 million ordinary and existing shares

* Participating in transaction are valueact capital and seagate technology

* Valueact capital will become one of seagate's largest shareholders with approximately 9.5 million ordinary shares upon deal closing

* Says valueact has been invited to serve as an observer on seagate's board of directors

* Seagate approached valueact to execute transaction and become an investor in company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
