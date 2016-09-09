FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Wesco Aircraft Holdings says unit to initiate new loan facilities
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 9, 2016 / 2:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Wesco Aircraft Holdings says unit to initiate new loan facilities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc

* Unit Wesco Aircraft Hardware Corp to initiate a syndication process with respect to a new term loan A facility and new revolving facility

* Says new term loan a facility is expected to be in aggregate principal amount of $400 million

* Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc says new revolving facility is expected to be available up to the aggregate principal amount of $200 mln - SEC filing

* Wesco Aircraft Holdings says new term loan a facility and new revolving facility to refinance its existing term loan a and revolving facilities Source text - bit.ly/2cIi0Lr Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.