BRIEF-Wesco Aircraft Holdings says unit to initiate new loan facilities

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc

* Unit Wesco Aircraft Hardware Corp to initiate a syndication process with respect to a new term loan A facility and new revolving facility

* Says new term loan a facility is expected to be in aggregate principal amount of $400 million

* Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc says new revolving facility is expected to be available up to the aggregate principal amount of $200 mln - SEC filing

* Wesco Aircraft Holdings says new term loan a facility and new revolving facility to refinance its existing term loan a and revolving facilities