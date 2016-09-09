FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-RCG announces acquisition in Nova Scotia, Canada
September 9, 2016 / 1:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-RCG announces acquisition in Nova Scotia, Canada

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Resource Capital Gold Corp

* RCG announces acquisition of previous producing gold mines and central processing mill in Nova Scotia, Canada

* Says definitive agreement signed to acquire 90% interest in Dufferin Gold Mine in Nova Scotia, Canada

* Says US$9.5 million purchase price + 1% NSR from year 5 for property

* Says turnaround plan in place to resume mining operations within four months

* Says to also acquire 90% interest in Tangier gold mine and Forest Hill gold mine in Nova Scotia

* Says immediate focus is resuming production at Dufferin, anticipated that operations can resume within 120 days Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
