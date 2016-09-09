FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-IGD SIIQ transfers 20 pct stake in UnipolSai Investimenti SGR to UnipolSai
September 9, 2016 / 1:56 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-IGD SIIQ transfers 20 pct stake in UnipolSai Investimenti SGR to UnipolSai

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Immobiliare Grande Distribuzione SIIQ SpA :

* Says that the ownership of 20 percent of interest in UnipolSai Investimenti SGR has been transferred to UnipolSai Assicurazioni for around 4.5 million euros ($5.04 million)

* The interest was acquired by IGD on Jan. 28, 2015, in accordance with an agreement for the promotion of real estate funds specialized in the retail/commercial segment with with UnipolSai (disclosed to the market Aug. 8, 2014) that the parties agreed to terminate during the year Source text: bit.ly/2cIgqZV Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8920 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
