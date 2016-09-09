MOVES-BNP Paribas Investment names James Dilworth global head of sales
Sept 9 BNP Paribas Investment Partners, the asset management unit of BNP Paribas SA, appointed James Dilworth to the newly created role of global head of sales.
Sept 9 Eutelsat Communications SA :
* Viasat, Eutelsat in-flight internet partnership wins European service contract with SAS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
Sept 9 BNP Paribas Investment Partners, the asset management unit of BNP Paribas SA, appointed James Dilworth to the newly created role of global head of sales.
BRATISLAVA, Sept 9 The European Commission will step up its campaign against corporate tax avoidance with proposals in the coming weeks on a common tax base for multinationals operating in the European Union, the commissioner for economic affairs said on Friday.
CAPE TOWN, Sept 9 Car makers in South Africa signed a new three-year wage deal with militant union Numsa on Friday, industry officials said, easing concerns of a labour dispute in a key export and manufacturing industry.