a year ago
BRIEF-Medivir reports positive phase IIa data for simeprevir
September 9, 2016 / 10:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Medivir reports positive phase IIa data for simeprevir

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Medivir AB

* Interim results from phase IIa trial evaluating triple combination including simeprevir demonstrates high level of efficacy in HCV patients

* Says study being conducted by Alios BioPharma Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies (Janssen), were published as part of the abstracts released for the upcoming European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) Special Conference, September 23-24, 2016, in Paris, France.

* Says interim results from cohorts 1-4 showed that the triple combination regimen, including simeprevir, was highly effective and well tolerated in non-cirrhotic patients with GT1 HCV. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

