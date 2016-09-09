BRIEF-CAI announces impact of Hanjin bankruptcy

Sept 9 (Reuters) - CAI International Inc :

* CAI International Inc announces impact of Hanjin bankruptcy

* CAI has approximately 15,000 containers on lease to Hanjin representing $40 million of equipment exposure based on net book value

* "Believe our equipment only accounts for approximately 2% of Hanjin's leased container fleet"

* "Believe that most of our containers will be recovered"

* Believes its exposure to Hanjin bankruptcy will be limited to $2.6 million of accounts receivable related to income recognized prior to Q3 of 2016

* At this point, unable to definitively estimate total impact of Hanjin's bankruptcy filing on financial results

* Expect co's insurance policy limits will be more than adequate to cover any potential losses in excess of $2 million deductible

* Losses related to deductible will be for expenses incurred over period of recovery and not expected to be immediate expense