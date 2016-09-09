FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-CAI announces impact of Hanjin bankruptcy
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 9, 2016 / 11:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-CAI announces impact of Hanjin bankruptcy

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 9 (Reuters) - CAI International Inc :

* CAI International Inc announces impact of Hanjin bankruptcy

* CAI has approximately 15,000 containers on lease to Hanjin representing $40 million of equipment exposure based on net book value

* "Believe our equipment only accounts for approximately 2% of Hanjin's leased container fleet"

* "Believe that most of our containers will be recovered"

* Believes its exposure to Hanjin bankruptcy will be limited to $2.6 million of accounts receivable related to income recognized prior to Q3 of 2016

* At this point, unable to definitively estimate total impact of Hanjin's bankruptcy filing on financial results

* Believe co's exposure will be limited to $2.6 million of accounts receivable related to income recognized prior to Q3

* Expect co's insurance policy limits will be more than adequate to cover any potential losses in excess of $2 million deductible

* Losses related to deductible will be for expenses incurred over period of recovery and not expected to be immediate expense Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.