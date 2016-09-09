FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Orkla issues NOK 2 bln in new bonds
September 9, 2016 / 12:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Orkla issues NOK 2 bln in new bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Orkla Asa

* Orkla: Issuance of new bonds

* Completed a dual tranche bond issue in Norwegian market. A total of nok 2,000 million ($243 mln) has been issued

* Nok 1,000 million was issued in a 6.5-year bond, while nok 1,000 million was issued in a 10-year bond.

* Bonds are priced at interest rates equal to 3 months nibor + 0.85 percentage points and 2.35 percentage points for 6.5 and 10-years bond, respectively

* Holds nok 600 million on its own account in 6.5-year bond and nok 800 million in 10-year bond

* Outstanding amount in market is nok 400 million and nok 200 million respectively

* Funds will be used for general corporate purposes

* Danske Bank and Nordea acted as arrangers for transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
