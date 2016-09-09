BRIEF-American Lorain in talks with Shengrong regarding potential transaction

Sept 9 (Reuters) - American Lorain Corp

* American lorain in discussions with shengrong environmental protection regarding potential transaction

* Final terms of potential transaction are subject to ongoing negotiations between parties

* Board formed a special committee of board consisting exclusively of independent directors, to evaluate potential transactions

* Says special committee is composed of hongxiang yu, dekai yin and maoquan wei, company's independent directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: