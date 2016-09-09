FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-S&P says Rwanda ratings lowered to 'B' on balance of payments risks; outlook stable
#Market News
September 9, 2016 / 3:46 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-S&P says Rwanda ratings lowered to 'B' on balance of payments risks; outlook stable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 9 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings:

* Revises Rwanda (Republic Of) sovereign credit outlook up to stable from negative; current rating is B

* Rwanda's external position has weakened further during the first six months of this year

* Expect country's current account deficit will widen to 16% of gdp in 2016 and net external debt level will keep increasing

* Outlook balances potential for stronger-than-anticipated economic growth or fiscal performance against risks of rwanda's external metrics weakening further Source - (bit.ly/2c3HEvg)

