BRIEF-S&P says Rwanda ratings lowered to 'B' on balance of payments risks; outlook stable

Sept 9 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings:

* Revises Rwanda (Republic Of) sovereign credit outlook up to stable from negative; current rating is B

* Rwanda's external position has weakened further during the first six months of this year

* Expect country's current account deficit will widen to 16% of gdp in 2016 and net external debt level will keep increasing

* Outlook balances potential for stronger-than-anticipated economic growth or fiscal performance against risks of rwanda's external metrics weakening further Source - (bit.ly/2c3HEvg)