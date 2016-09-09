FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-VGP NV raises 225 million euros in bond issue
September 9, 2016 / 4:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-VGP NV raises 225 million euros in bond issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 9 (Reuters) - VGP NV :

* Raises 225 million euros ($252.20 million) with bond issue after the first day

* Lead manager received a total amount of subscriptions that is more than two and a half times higher than maximum issue amount expected of 225 million euros

* For this reason, subscriptions will be reduced accordingly

* 3.90 pct bonds, with a maturity date in 2023, will be issued on Sept. 21 and will be admitted to trading on regulated market of Euronext Brussels Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8921 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)

