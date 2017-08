Sept 9 (Reuters) - Bankers Petroleum Ltd

* Bankers Petroleum Announces Safe Approval For Proposed Arrangement

* Anticipates Completion Of Arrangement To Occur In Coming Weeks, And Prior To September 30, 2016

* Proposed Plan Of Arrangement With Affiliates Of Geo-Jade Petroleum Has Received Chinese State Administration Of Foreign Exchange Approval