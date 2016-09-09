BRIEF-Ford says Ford GoBike to launch in San Francisco

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co

* Ford partnering with global cities on new transportation; chariot shuttle to be acquired, ford gobike to launch in san francisco

* Ford smart mobility llc to acquire chariot, a crowd-sourced shuttle service

* Collaborating with motivate across san francisco and bay area, adding more transportation options for residents and visitors with new ford gobike bike sharing

* Establishes new city solutions team as part of its ford smart mobility llc to lead expanding mobility efforts with key cities worldwide