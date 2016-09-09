UPDATE 2-U.S. oil drillers add rigs in longest streak in 5 years -Baker Hughes

(Adds offshore rig activity due to storm impact in the Gulf of Mexico) Sept 9 U.S. drillers this week added oil rigs for a tenth week in the past 11, according to a closely followed report on Friday, the longest streak of not cutting rigs since 2011, as the rig count recovered to February levels. After falling 206 rigs in the first half of the year, the rig count has increased or held steady every week so far this quarter. The rig count plunged from a high in October 2014