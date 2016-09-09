BRIEF-Lumber Liquidators names Martin Agard as CFO
* Says Christopher Thomsen appointed senior vice president and chief information officer
Sept 9 Magnachip Semiconductor Corp
* Michael Elkins resigned from his position as chairman of board of directors of Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation Source: (bit.ly/2c6g0kl) Further company coverage:
* Says Christopher Thomsen appointed senior vice president and chief information officer
* Previously announced non-brokered private placement financing has been extended to October 10, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Scott Huckins to serve as co's executive vice president and chief financial officer, effective October 5, 2016