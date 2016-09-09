Sept 9 Terraform Power Inc

* Terraform Power announces receipt of Nasdaq letter

* Notification letter stated company would be delisted from Nasdaq Global select market at opening of business on September 19

* Company would be delisted unless company requests a hearing on determination by 4:00 p.m. eastern time on September 15, 2016

* On September 9, 2016, company requested a hearing and also requested a stay of delisting pending hearing