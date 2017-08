Sept 11 (Reuters) - Mandalay Resources Corp :

* Mandalay resources corporation reports fatality at cerro bayo operations

* Fatality of a contractor in an incident that occurred yesterday at its cerro bayo operation in aysen, chile

* Incident occurred underground and was reported to chilean authorities; an investigation into incident has been initiated

* Mining operations at cerro bayo are temporarily suspended