BRIEF-BeiGene receives approval to initiate clinical trials in China with PD-1 antibody BGB-A317
* Beigene Receives Approval To Initiate Clinical Trials In China With Pd-1 antibody bgb-a317
Sept 11 Mandalay Resources Corp :
* Mandalay resources corporation reports fatality at cerro bayo operations
* Fatality of a contractor in an incident that occurred yesterday at its cerro bayo operation in aysen, chile
* Incident occurred underground and was reported to chilean authorities; an investigation into incident has been initiated
* Mining operations at cerro bayo are temporarily suspended Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Beigene Receives Approval To Initiate Clinical Trials In China With Pd-1 antibody bgb-a317
Sept 12 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sept 12 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.