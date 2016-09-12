FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-John Laing Infrastructure Fund says end-June NAV up 15.7 pct
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 12, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-John Laing Infrastructure Fund says end-June NAV up 15.7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 12 (Reuters) - John Laing Infrastructure Fund Ltd

* Says portfolio value of £1,038.1 million at 30 june 2016 versus £867.8 million as at 31 december 2015

* Says net asset value ("nav") as at 30 june 2016 of £1,022.2 million, up 15.7%

* Brexit vote has had a number of short-term impacts, while longer term implications are still evolving

* Weakening of sterling represents a challenge to jlif's competiveness when bidding for new overseas investments, which have become relatively more expensive

* In aftermath of eu referendum vote, we expect to see a slowdown in market activity

* Given an oversupply of capital seeking investment in uk infrastructure and limited supply of projects, we do not expect this to last long

* Expect to see dual pressure on asset pricing with non-sterling denominated investors seeking to take advantage of a weakened sterling Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Jessop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.