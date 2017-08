Sept 12 (Reuters) - Delfingen Industry SA :

* H1 net income group share 2.8 million euros ($3.2 million) versus 3.8 million euros year ago

* H1 operating income 6.6 million euros versus 5.9 million euros year ago

* Delfingen forecasts for 2016 an operational performance on line with first half-year and an improvement of its financial performance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8890 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)