BRIEF-Lar Espana H1 net profit jumps to 43.3 million euros

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI SA :

* H1 net profit 43.3 million euros ($48.7 million) versus 19.3 million euros year ago

* H1 net sales 26.9 million euros versus 14.1 million euros year ago

* EPRA NAV 10.09 euros per share at end of June 2016 versus 9.65 euros per share at end of Dec. 2015

* H1 EBITDA 23.8 million euros versus 8.3 million euros year ago

* An increase in rental income between H1 2016 and the same period of last year mainly relates to acquisition and implementation of new real estate investments

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8891 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)