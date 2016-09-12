FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cabot announces JV Inner Mongolia Hengyecheng Silicone to manufacture fumed silica in China
September 12, 2016 / 7:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Cabot announces JV Inner Mongolia Hengyecheng Silicone to manufacture fumed silica in China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Cabot Corporation -

* Announces joint venture with Inner Mongolia Hengyecheng Silicone Co, Ltd to build state-of-the-art fumed silica plant

* Unit Cabot (China) Ltd signed JV agreement with Inner Mongolia Hengyecheng Silicone to manufacture fumed silica in China

* Joint venture will invest approximately $60 million to build fumed silica manufacturing facility to be located in Wuhai, China

* Construction of silica manufacturing plant expected to begin in early 2017 and to be completed in 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

