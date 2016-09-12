BRIEF-HP Inc agrees to buy Samsung Electronics's printer business
* HP Inc accelerates disruption of $55 billion copier segment with acquisition of Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd's printer business
Sept 12 Cabot Corporation -
* Announces joint venture with Inner Mongolia Hengyecheng Silicone Co, Ltd to build state-of-the-art fumed silica plant
* Unit Cabot (China) Ltd signed JV agreement with Inner Mongolia Hengyecheng Silicone to manufacture fumed silica in China
* Joint venture will invest approximately $60 million to build fumed silica manufacturing facility to be located in Wuhai, China
* Construction of silica manufacturing plant expected to begin in early 2017 and to be completed in 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
AGADEZ, Niger, Sept 12 On Mayango Jallah's second attempt to reach Europe, he recalls, the dinghy he was in came within sight of southern Spain.
LONDON, Sept 12 GlaxoSmithKline is to sell its portfolio of anaesthetic drugs to South Africa's Aspen Pharmacare for up to 280 million pounds ($372 million) as part of a drive by the British drugmaker to focus on core therapy areas.