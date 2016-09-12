Sept 12 Hp Inc

* HP Inc accelerates disruption of $55 billion copier segment with acquisition of Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd's printer business

* Says deal valued at $1.05 billion

* Says acquisition is expected to be accretive in first full year following closing

* Says after deal closing, samsung has agreed to make a $100 million to $300 million equity investment in HP through open market purchases