BRIEF-SharpSpring to close its South African offices located in Bellville and Johannesburg

Sept 9 (Reuters) - SharpSpring Inc

* Co committed to a plan to close its South African offices located in Bellville (Cape Town), South Africa and Johannesburg, South Africa

* Says Transition Is Expected To Occur Over The Next Three Months And All 50 South African Based employee positions will be terminated

* Says as a result of restructuring plan, company expects to incur one-time restructuring expenses of about $264,000

* Company notified its south african-based employees of restructuring plan on September 7, 2016