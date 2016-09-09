FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-SharpSpring to close its South African offices located in Bellville and Johannesburg
September 9, 2016 / 9:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-SharpSpring to close its South African offices located in Bellville and Johannesburg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 9 (Reuters) - SharpSpring Inc

* Co committed to a plan to close its South African offices located in Bellville (Cape Town), South Africa and Johannesburg, South Africa

* Says Transition Is Expected To Occur Over The Next Three Months And All 50 South African Based employee positions will be terminated

* Says as a result of restructuring plan, company expects to incur one-time restructuring expenses of about $264,000

* Company notified its south african-based employees of restructuring plan on September 7, 2016 Source: (bit.ly/2crLpfe) Further company coverage:

