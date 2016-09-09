BRIEF-Lumber Liquidators names Martin Agard as CFO
* Says Christopher Thomsen appointed senior vice president and chief information officer
Sept 9 Claire's Stores Inc
* Scott Huckins to serve as co's executive vice president and chief financial officer, effective October 5, 2016
* Huckins, succeeds J. Per Brodin as company's principal financial officer. Source: (bit.ly/2crDpuC)
* Says Christopher Thomsen appointed senior vice president and chief information officer
* Previously announced non-brokered private placement financing has been extended to October 10, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Notification letter stated company would be delisted from Nasdaq Global select market at opening of business on September 19