a year ago
BRIEF-Asante notifies patients of privacy incident
September 9, 2016 / 9:46 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Asante notifies patients of privacy incident

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Asante

* Asante notifies patients of privacy incident

* On July 13, 2016, Asante determined that an employee had inappropriately accessed certain electronic patient records

* Immediately began an investigation related to this incident and specific employee, which was completed on July 21, 2016.

* Final audit of the employee's actions showed that the employee inappropriately accessed records from August 18, 2014 to July 21, 2016

* Inappropriately accessed information did not contain patient social security numbers or other financial or account information

* To date, Asante has no evidence that any patient information has been misused, nor does it have any reason to believe that information will be misused in future Source text for Eikon:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
