Sept 9 (Reuters) - Kivalliq Energy Corp

* Acquires Roughrider Exploration shares

* On August 30, 2016, in private transaction, it acquired ownership of and control over 2 million common shares of Roughrider Exploration

* As a result of transaction, Kivalliq now has ownership of and control over 4 million common shares of Roughrider