a year ago
September 9, 2016 / 9:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Lightstream says recapitalization will reduce annual interest expense by about $108 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Lightstream Resources Ltd

* Announces mailing of management information circular with respect to proposed plan of arrangement and special meeting

* Board of directors believe that recapitalization represents best alternative available to address company's capital structure and liquidity needs

* Recapitalization will reduce financial risk by retiring about $1.175 billion in debt

* Recapitalization will reduce annual interest expense by about $108 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
