BRIEF-Aeropostale Inc files for non timely 10-Q
* Delay in filing 10-Q due to considerable time and resources management must devote to chapter 11 cases, auction and sale of company Source: (http://bit.ly/2c6yLnN) Further company coverage:
Sept 9 Lightstream Resources Ltd
* Announces mailing of management information circular with respect to proposed plan of arrangement and special meeting
* Board of directors believe that recapitalization represents best alternative available to address company's capital structure and liquidity needs
* Recapitalization will reduce financial risk by retiring about $1.175 billion in debt
* Recapitalization will reduce annual interest expense by about $108 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Sept 9 Multinational financial companies met on Friday with U.S. and Cuban officials to discuss making financial transactions between the two countries easier but reported no concrete signs of progress.
* Alibaba reports class A share stake of 68.1 pct in Weibo Corp as of September 9, 2016 - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2c6wBV7) Further company coverage: