a year ago
BRIEF-Samsung engages with safety commission after Note7 incident
#Market News
September 9, 2016 / 9:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Samsung engages with safety commission after Note7 incident

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics America, Inc

* Samsung confirms engagement with consumer product safety commission in response to Note7 battery issue

* Company urges note7 users to power down their devices and immediately participate in exchange program

* The terms of the CPSC approved recall will be announced as they are available

* New note7 replacement devices will be issued to exchange program participants upon completion of the cpsc process Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

