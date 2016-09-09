BRIEF-Samsung engages with safety commission after Note7 incident

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics America, Inc

* Samsung confirms engagement with consumer product safety commission in response to Note7 battery issue

* Company urges note7 users to power down their devices and immediately participate in exchange program

* The terms of the CPSC approved recall will be announced as they are available

* New note7 replacement devices will be issued to exchange program participants upon completion of the cpsc process