a year ago
BRIEF-RR Donnelley updates on anticipated capitalization
September 9, 2016 / 9:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-RR Donnelley updates on anticipated capitalization

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 9 (Reuters) - RR Donnelley & Sons Co

* Announced further information regarding anticipated capitalization and certain expected terms of credit agreements

* At time of spinoff transactions, Donnelley Financial and LSC intend to incur debt of $650 million and $825 million

* RR Donnelley credit agreement is expected to be amended to contain terms that may limit or prohibit payment by RR Donnelley of dividends

* Until spinoff transactions are complete, current dividend policy and terms of credit agreement of RR Donnelley will remain in place Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

