FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Denso in talks to increase its interest in Fujitsu Ten to a majority stake - Nikkei
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
September 9, 2016 / 9:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Denso in talks to increase its interest in Fujitsu Ten to a majority stake - Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Denso Corp, Fujitsu Ltd

* Denso is in talks to increase its interest in Fujitsu Ten To a majority stake - Nikkei

* Fujitsu now own 55% of Fujitsu Ten, while Denso has a 10% stake - Nikkei

* Denso Corp will purchase shares from Fujitsu Ten parent Fujitsu in a deal said to be worth tens of billions of Yen - Nikkei

* Under a basic agreement, Denso's interest will rise to 51% as Fujitsu's falls to 14%; Toyota's 35% stake will remain unchained - Nikkei Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [6902.T, 6702.T]

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.