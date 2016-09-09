BRIEF-Shearer's Foods to recall certain Meijer brand potato chips
* Recalling Meijer brand 8.5 ounce packages of no salt added kettle cooked potato chips because they may contain undeclared soy,milk
Sept 9 Pure Gold Mining Inc
* Pure Gold raises a total of $19.0 million from exercise of share purchase warrants
* Raised $19.0 million from exercise of share purchase warrants with a strike price of $0.50, that otherwise expired on Sept. 6, 2016
* Announces mailing of management information circular with respect to proposed plan of arrangement and special meeting
Sept 9 Budget airline Southwest Airlines Co said it reached a tentative agreement with a union that represents the company's flight attendants.