Sept 12 (Reuters) - Rib Software Ag -

* Formation of a joint venture with leading global manufacturing company, increase of ebidtda forecast

* Says will invest $60 million in the $120 million joint venture company for 50 percent ownership

* Increases its ebitda guidance for 2016 from 20-25 million euros to 27-32 million euros