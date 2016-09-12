FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Avi FY HEPS up 10.6 pct to 464.1 cents
September 12, 2016 / 5:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Avi FY HEPS up 10.6 pct to 464.1 cents

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Avi Ltd

* Results For The Year Ended June 30 2016

* FY revenue up 8.4 pct to 12.19 bln rand

* FY headline earnings per share up 10.6 pct to 464.1 cents

* Final dividend of 220 cents per share, total normal dividend up 11.5 pct to 370 cents per share

* FY operating profit up 12.4 pct to 2.15 bln rand

* I&J to benefit from impact of weaker rand on export revenues as it has secured more than half of its export currency for next FY at rates better than those FY 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

