Sept 12 (Reuters) - Rand Merchant Investment Holdings Ltd

* Summarised audited results announcement and cash dividend declaration for year ended 30 june 2016

* FY normalised earnings - from continuing operations +8% to 225.0 cents

* FY normalised earnings - from continuing and discontinued operations +6% to 225.3 cents

* Ordinary dividend +2% to 118.0 cents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: