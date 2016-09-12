FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Catena Media issues EUR 50 mln bond loan on the Nordic bond market
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Advertising/Marketing
September 12, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Catena Media issues EUR 50 mln bond loan on the Nordic bond market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Catena Media Plc :

* Has decided to issue a three-year secured bond loan in amount of 50 million euros ($56.25 million) inal maturity in September 2019

* Bond loan will bear a floating rate coupon of Euribor 3m + 6.75% and be issued within a total framework amount of 100 million euros

* Issue proceeds are intended to be used for general corporate purposes of Group, including acquisitions

* Intends to apply for listing of bond loan on Nasdaq Stockholm within 30 days after issue date

* Carnegie Investment Bank and Swedbank have acted as joint bookrunners Source text: bit.ly/2cjo1OJ

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8890 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.