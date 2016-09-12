FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Human Stem Cells Institute unit receives loan from IDF
September 12, 2016 / 8:05 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Human Stem Cells Institute unit receives loan from IDF

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Human Stem Cells Institute :

* Says its subsidiary Genetico has received a 300 million rouble ($4.61 million) loan from Russian State Industrial Development Fund (IDF) for project to implement genetic diagnostic technologies

* The total cost of the project amounts to 600 million roubles, of which 150 million roubles have already been invested by HSCI over the past 3 years, 300 million roubles are provided by IDF, while the rest 150 million roubles are to be invested by GENETICO LLC shareholders Source text - bit.ly/2cCDDNT

Further company coverage: ($1 = 65.0175 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)

