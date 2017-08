Sept 12 (Reuters) - HarbourVest Structured Solutions:

* Announces it has bought 13.3 mln shares of SVG Capital Plc representing 8.5 pct of existing ordinary share capital

* Has irrevocable undertaking to accept offer from about 51.2 pct of existing ordinary share capital of SVG Capital in issue on Sept 9