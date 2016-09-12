BRIEF-Egalet says Oxaydo demonstrates bioequivalence at 15 mg dose

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Egalet Corp :
* Egalet announces Oxaydo demonstrates bioequivalence at 15 mg dose
* Full data will be submitted to U.S. Food and Drug Administration as a supplemental new drug application
* There is no evidence that Oxaydo has reduced abuse liability compared to immediate-release oxycodone
* There is no evidence that Oxaydo has reduced abuse liability compared to immediate-release oxycodone

* Clinical significance of difference in drug liking and difference in response to taking drug again reported in study is not yet established