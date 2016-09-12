BRIEF-Aveo Pharmaceuticals announced discontinuation of focal study

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Aveo Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Announced discontinuation of focal study, a phase 2, placebo controlled clinical study, evaluating ficlatuzumab

* Blinded analysis of focal study found patients positive for both VSP and EGFR mutations experienced materially higher discontinuation rates

* Observation significantly compromised feasibility of trial; parties have mutually agreed to discontinue study

* Parties intend to further discuss details for discontinuation of study and future development of ficlatuzumab