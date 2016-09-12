BRIEF-Blue Harvest Fisheries LLC to acquire High Liner Foods' scallop business
Acquisition of High Liner Foods' scallop business and processing facility
Sept 12 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc
* On Sept 8, court granted final approval of previously announced agreement with lead plaintiff to settle purported securities class action litigation
* Says settlement included the payment of $55 million, of which $10 million was funded by the company's insurers
Says settlement included the payment of $55 million, of which $10 million was funded by the company's insurers

Final judgment and order of the court included a dismissal of the action with prejudice against all defendants
Commerce China Dangdang Inc announces shareholders vote to approve going private transaction
Reports new CRV431 data highlighting synergistic activity with CMX157 against hepatitis B