a year ago
BRIEF-Horizon Pharma Plc to acquire Raptor Pharmaceutical corp
#Healthcare
September 12, 2016 / 11:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Horizon Pharma Plc to acquire Raptor Pharmaceutical corp

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Horizon Pharma Plc :

* Horizon Pharma Plc to acquire Raptor Pharmaceutical Corp. as further step in building leading rare disease business

* Says transaction valued at $9.00 per share in cash with fully diluted equity value of approximately $800 million

* Transaction is expected to be accretive to adjusted EBITDA in 2017

* Intends to finance transaction through $675 million of external debt along with cash on hand

* Transaction has been unanimously approved by boards of directors of both companies

* Says transaction is expected to close in Q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
