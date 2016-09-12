BRIEF-Horizon Pharma Plc to acquire Raptor Pharmaceutical corp

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Horizon Pharma Plc :
* Horizon Pharma Plc to acquire Raptor Pharmaceutical Corp. as further step in building leading rare disease business
* Says transaction valued at $9.00 per share in cash with fully diluted equity value of approximately $800 million
* Transaction is expected to be accretive to adjusted EBITDA in 2017
* Intends to finance transaction through $675 million of external debt along with cash on hand
* Transaction has been unanimously approved by boards of directors of both companies
* Says transaction is expected to close in Q4 of 2016