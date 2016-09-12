Sept 12 Galena Biopharma Expands Gale

* Galena Biopharma Expands Gale-401 intellectual property protection with patent issuance in Japan

* Says patent provides GALE-401 exclusivity until 2029, not including any patent term extensions

* A Phase 2 pilot study with GALE-401 has been completed and Galena expects to launch a Phase 3 trial in first half of 2017