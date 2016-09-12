BRIEF-Hilltop Holdings appoints Jeremy B. Ford and Alan B. White Co-CEOs
* Ford will be President and Co-CEO and White will be Vice Chairman and Co-CEO of Hilltop Holdings
Sept 12 Galena Biopharma Expands Gale
* Galena Biopharma Expands Gale-401 intellectual property protection with patent issuance in Japan
* Says patent provides GALE-401 exclusivity until 2029, not including any patent term extensions
* Says patent provides GALE-401 exclusivity until 2029, not including any patent term extensions

* A Phase 2 pilot study with GALE-401 has been completed and Galena expects to launch a Phase 3 trial in first half of 2017
NEW YORK, Sept 12 Starboard Value LP on Monday disclosed a 4.6 percent stake in Perrigo Co Plc, and said the Dublin-based drugmaker needs to make immediate improvements to turn around its sagging stock price.
NEW YORK, Sept 12 Payments app Venmo will roll out its first major promotional campaign on Monday, intensifying its battle over young customers' wallets with big banks.