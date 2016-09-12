FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Pluristem says FDA has given positive feedback on proposed phase III trial
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 12, 2016 / 12:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Pluristem says FDA has given positive feedback on proposed phase III trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Pluristem Therapeutics Inc

* Says as of June 30 had approximately $33 million in cash and cash equivalents, bank deposits, restricted deposits and marketable securities

* Plans to commence enrolling estimated 250 patients through clinical sites in U.S. And europe for phase iii trial of plx-pad cells in treatment of cli

* Pluristem Therapeutics inc says fda has given pluristem positive feedback on proposed phase iii trial

* Eu is providing monetary support for phase iii cli trail through an approximately $8 million grant from its horizon 2020 program

* Patient pivotal trial for plx-pad in treatment of cli

* Pluristem Therapeutics inc says anticipates being well capitalized to conduct clinical trials planned for initiation in coming quarters Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.