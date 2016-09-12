FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-CIE Automotive buys BillForge in India for 178 million euros
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
September 12, 2016 / 12:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-CIE Automotive buys BillForge in India for 178 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 12 (Reuters) - CIE Automotive SA :

* Says buys BillForge via its Indian unit Mahindra CIE Automotive for 13.31 billion Indian rupees, that is around 178 million euros

* Says 51 percent of the price will be paid in cash and the rest will be exchanged for shares of Mahindra CIE Automotive

* Says Mahindra CIE Automotive to issue 54.49 million shares to CIE Automotive and BillForge shareholders at 200 Indian rupees ($2.99) per share

* Says BillForge is a precision forging and machining company focused on two-wheeler and passenger car auto components

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8906 euros) ($1 = 66.8800 Indian rupees) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
