BRIEF-CIE Automotive buys BillForge in India for 178 million euros

* Says buys BillForge via its Indian unit Mahindra CIE Automotive for 13.31 billion Indian rupees, that is around 178 million euros

* Says 51 percent of the price will be paid in cash and the rest will be exchanged for shares of Mahindra CIE Automotive

* Says Mahindra CIE Automotive to issue 54.49 million shares to CIE Automotive and BillForge shareholders at 200 Indian rupees ($2.99) per share

* Says BillForge is a precision forging and machining company focused on two-wheeler and passenger car auto components

